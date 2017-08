GREENVILLE (WNCT) JH Rose head coach Dave Wojtecki announced earlier today that his team’s opening game of the 2017 football season will now be played on Thursday night.

“We want to try and beat the bad weather,” said Wojtecki on Tuesday afternoon just before practice.

Rose opens against former Mideastern 4A rival New Hanover. The Rampants were picked second by the coaches in the Eastern Carolina 4A-3A preseason poll along with DH Conley.