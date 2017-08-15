Hundreds gather in Greenville for Charlottesville vigil

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Nearly four days after the deadly events in Charlottesville, Virginia, organizations from East Carolina University organized a vigil to honor the three lives lost.

The vigil brought hundreds of people to the Greenville Town Common.

One woman who attended was Nancy Bray.

Bray said, “I lived in Baltimore at the time and I lived there when Martin Luther King was assassinated and the whole city it went up in smoke. We sang that song to try to unify people.” Bray speaking about the song “We Shall Overcome” which was sung at the vigil.

The emotion and feeling behind the night took her to an earlier time.

“I still have goose bumps because it brought me back, and why haven’t we progressed beyond what happened in Charlottesville,” Bray said.

Bray said she thought for a time, progress was being made.

“I feel like it did but then I turned the TV on and watched Charlottesville and was like it hasn’t changed a whole lot.,” said Bray. I asked if this was a scene out of the 60’s and she responded with, “Well yea, when Baltimore went up in flames.”

Yoshi Newman feels the events in Charlottesville reflect the status of society.

“We’ve had this seedy underbelly going on in our culture and it’s not new. It’s been going on for a long, long time,” said Newman.

Newman suggests however, there is no one person to blame.

“There’s been a window now because of international politics where these really violent and destructive groups,” Newman said. “We’ve got to call them out call them for what they are.”

For both women, the vigil is full of reflective and teaching moments.

Newman said, “This is something we need to follow-up on. This can’t be we just come together tonight and it’s meaningful, but we have to also go with steps moving forward.”