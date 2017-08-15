Hodges well remembers ’98 trip to Little League World Series

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Former Greenville Tar Heel star Kevin Hodges has fond memories of the 1998 trip to Williamston and the Little League World Series.

That was the first time Greenville sent a team to Williamsport. Greenville North State opens play in the 2017 Little League World Series on Friday night.

“When I was there I was a twelve year old kid,” said Hodges. “All I wanted to do was play ball and win. That’s what I went there for. Now you get older and it’s a really big deal.

Hodges said there was one thing that really stuck in his memory.

“It’s not really a good one but it was losing,” Hodges explained. “It was a great time, great people, a great experience but we were there to win. To get that far and not win, it’s just something that will always eat at me but I wouldn’t trade my experience for anything.”