Grifton man finds nearly a dozen cats in newly purchased home

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is conflicted on how to clean out his new house after finding nearly a dozen cats inside.

He buys a house, and has a problem he’s never encountered before.

Feral cats are everywhere and right now it’s an issue, not even an exterminator can get rid of.

William Adams is working hard to clean up the new houses he just purchased.

“I bought these houses on June the 9th,” said Adams.

But he got more than he bargained for. “There is pure litter everywhere, left furniture and one of the homes has 7 to 8 cats,” explained Adams.”A guy yesterday that was helping me feed them went in and said they were eating dead roaches out of food cans.”

The cats reside in one home, but the whole neighborhood is distressed by the felines.

“My wife is actually afraid of cats she has a morbid fear of them,” said next door neighbor Rudolph Brown.

Now Adams is at a loss as to how to clear the house out without harming the young cats.

“I called Pitt County animal control and they said they couldn’t come and handle Grifton’s animal problems, “ he said.

9 on your side decided to help him out, we also reached out to animal services to find out why.

Animal shelter director Michele Whaley said off camera….the town of Grifton is not contracted to receive their services.

“What is Grifton going to do? We pay county and city taxes, but we aren’t getting any help.”

Unless someone comes to get the cats, Adams is losing money until he finds a solution to finding them a new home.

9 On Your Side also reached out to Grifton’s town manager.

Currently the town only has an ordinance pertaining to dogs specifically, nothing about cats or what to do with them.

If you would like to help you can contact Mr. Adams via email at porky78@yahoo.com