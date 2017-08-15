Greenville police arrest 13 in 4 hours on variety of drug, weapons charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police arrested 13 people on a variety of weapon and drug charges in the span of four hours late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, Greenville police received a report of a party in the Lindsay Drive area.

The complainant told police gang members, guns and drugs were present.

Several officers responded to the area and said they noticed an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from 326 Lindsay Drive.

After executing a search warrant, officers said they recovered a felony amount of marijuana and three guns, two of which were stolen.

The following subjects face the following charges:

• Jeremy Mercer, of Greenville: stolen firearms x 2, pwisd marijuana, felony marijuana, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number, maintaining a dwelling for cs, and cs in jail facility.

• Symone Givens, of Greenville: stolen firearms x 2, pwisd marijuana, felony marijuana, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number, and maintaining a dwelling for cs.

• Dexter Mandel Carney, of Goldsboro: firearm by felon, stolen firearms x 2, pwisd marijuana, felony marijuana, and possession of firearm with obliterated serial number

Later that night, police said south zone and east zone neighborhood officers, as well as the Gun Violence Reduction Unit, were following up on a recent report of shots fired in the area of 324 Haven Drive.

The officers exited their vehicles to speak with a group of men.

Police said the smell of marijuana was obvious on the group and their vehicle

They had three handguns, Greenville police said.

One of the guns was in one of the man’s waistband, police said.

According to police, he did not have a valid concealed handgun permit andtwo of the handguns located in a car had their serial numbers scratched off.

Those arrested and charged were:

• Rashawn Tyrik Brown, of Greenville

• Shykeem Arkel Hicks, of Kinston

• Raekwon Naseri Kinsey, of Kinston (had handgun on waistband)

• Shaquan Tysheim Harper, of Kinston

• Keyante Antonio-Ry Mitchell, of Kinston

• Jonta Kenyada Garner, of Kinston

• Khalil Rasheed Crouell, of Kinston

All seven individuals were charged with various weapon and-or drug charges, police said.

At about 1 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle at Evans and 3rd Street, where they said a handgun and marijuana were located in the car.

The driver, Jadiquis Randolph, was cited for possession of marijuana.

The passenger, Robert Gay, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Shortly after 2 a.m. a pedestrian told Greenville police officers working downtown there were two armed individuals nearby.

After receiving descriptions, officers stopped two men in front of Club 519 on Cotanche Street.

During a weapons pat-down, officers said a loaded handgun was found in Joshua Harris’ waistband.

Harris was intoxicated and did not possess a valid concealed handgun permit, police said.

The second man walking alongside Harris, Jon-Michael Allen Futrell, was also patted down for weapons.

During that pat-down, police said they found a loaded handgun inside Futrell’s front right pocket.

Futrell did not possess a valid concealed handgun permit and was also intoxicated, officers said.

The handgun was reported stolen from Ayden, and police said Futrell and Harris were charged accordingly.

