Greenville LLWS T-shirts are selling out fast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- T-Shirts have become a hot commodity here in Greenville these past few days.

Greenville Little League World Series T-Shirts are coming off the shelves as fast as they can put them out.

Dick Sporting Goods currently has a limited number of tees left. They have already sold out once and are about to sell out again. The store is already sold out of youth sizes and some adult youth sizes.

“I came to Dicks today to buy the T-shirt because I knew they would be selling them. They’ve already sold out once and I called and they had got more in,” said Greenville resident, Lydia Orear.

Greenville will play their first game Friday at 8 PM against South Dakota.