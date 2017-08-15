First Alert Forecast: Storms with heavy rain continues today

SUMMARY: A long series of cold fronts will affect eastern North Carolina this week. As a result, scattered thunderstorms are possible. In the tropics, “Gert” is expected to move out to sea. See details below.

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably to mostly cloudy with warm and quite muggy conditions. There are plenty of areas with fog, you may want to leave yourself some extra time. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain/storms and highs in the 80’s. Rain could be heavy at times, which may prompt some flash flooding.

TONIGHT: Another warm and muggy night with a passing shower or two possible. Temps are in the 70s with light winds.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of storms and highs in the 80’s. Rain could be heavy at times.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: The thin stripe here is the path where folks will see a 100 percent eclipse of the sun for about 2 minutes. The closer to this line, the higher percentage of the sun will be eclipsed. Eastern North Carolina will see about a 90 percent eclipse of the sun. The eclipsing will take place between 1pm and 4pm and the maximum eclipse of the sun will be around 2:45pm.

TROPICS: Hurricane Gert is expected to pass west of Bermuda, and eventually head out to sea. Elsewhere, we are tracking a potential area of topical development near the Cape Verde Islands. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 78 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 10% 85 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 70% 88 ° F precip: 80% 87 ° F precip: 70% 86 ° F precip: 80% 85 ° F precip: 90% 81 ° F precip: 60% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 30% 77 ° F precip: 40% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 50% 82 ° F precip: 50% 85 ° F precip: 50% 85 ° F precip: 50% 85 ° F precip: 40% 87 ° F precip: 40% 86 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 30% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 30% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast