ECU to hold vigil for those affected in Charlottesville

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Here in the East, a number of local organizations at East Carolina University are holding a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Charlottesville rallies Tuesday night.

The event hopes to instill peace in the community.

This all comes after a man ran his car into a group of protesters killing one and injuring 19 others.

The goal is to bring unity in the community as violence has taken the center stage recently in the past few days.

If you plan on attending here are the things you need to know.

The event is taking place at 7p.m. at the Greenville Town Common.

It will happen rain or shine.

Organizers of the event say there are not a lot of candles to give you and encourage you to bring your own.

WNCT will have full coverage of the event.

