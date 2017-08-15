Chemical company to add 200 jobs in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A specialty chemical company plans to expand in North Carolina and create 200 jobs over five years.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration announced Monday that Albemarle Corp. expects to invest more than $10 million over five years on an expansion in Cleveland County that will add 170 jobs through 2022. The company also expects to add 30 jobs at its headquarters in Charlotte.

The company already employs 150 people in Kings Mountain and 130 in Charlotte.

Average salaries for the Cleveland County positions will be over $78,000, more than double the county average.

A state panel agreed Monday to give Albemarle $4.3 million over 12 years if the company meets job-creation and investment goals. Albemarle makes chemicals used to create products manufactured by pharmaceutical and electronics companies, among others.