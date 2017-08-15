Beaufort asks for community input on upgrades to Randolph Johnson Memorial Park

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT)–The town of Beaufort is asking for your input for a major renovation to its park.

The Randolph Johnson and Water Tower Park is long overdue for upgrades.

The town received a $2 million private donation to its parks and recreation fund. Some of that money will go toward improvements and an expansion of the park.

But before plans can be made, town officials want to hear what you’d like to see the most.

“We are asking people for community preferences because we really want to see what the citizens want instead of just coming in and saying what we think will be a good idea,” Rachel Johnson, Beaufort parks and event coordinator, said. “We want to make sure it’s meeting the needs of everyone in the community.”

Johnson says folks are already indicating desires for a splash pad and large open area for activities.

Young residents take the survey to indicate changes they’d like to see at the park.

Upgrades to the original park will include an expansion across Pine Street connecting to the tennis and basketball courts.

There are several ways you can make your voice heard.

You can fill out the online survey here or email r.johnson@beaufortnc.org your ideas.

You can also drop by the park on Wednesdays in August and September from 4:30-5:30 p.m. to learn more about the project and take the survey.

The deadline to participate is September 22, 2017.

Johnson says a community meeting will be held in October for folks’ input on the actual design, which is being created by Rivers & Associates, Inc. Improvements will happen in phases.

 

