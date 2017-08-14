Queen St. project expected to continue into 2018

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Kinston is preparing for phase two of the Queen St. project, which has been progressing over the past few months through downtown Kinston.

Kinston Assistant Public Services Director Steve Miller said the city awarded the project to T.A. Loving for $1.9 million. The second phase of the project will mainly entail replacing old, failing, sewer pipes with new ones.

Miller said those pipes are more than 100 years old and are leaking, ultimately costing the city money.

“If you have high ground water, like all the rain we’ve had lately, ground water tables will come up, if you have cracks then that water will enter the pipe and it will be sent to your treatment plant, so you’ll treat more water than you really need to,” he said.

The second phase of the project will require lanes to be closed, and detours will be posted as needed.

The project still needs state approval. If granted, Miller said they hope to have the project started in September, and complete in April or May 2018.

 

