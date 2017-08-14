Police arrest 4 in purse snatching in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) –  Police arrest four in purse snatching incident in Morehead City.

Morehead City Police say officers were called to the Tractor Supply parking lot after a woman reported someone stole her purse.

Officers say a woman reported chasing someone who stole her purse from her car. As the suspect ran away he dropped the purse before getting into a car. The woman was able to recover her purse; but, says the car nearly ran her over as it pulled away.

Shortly after, deputies and troopers pulled over a car matching of the description of the one involved in the incident, on Highway 70. As result of the stop, four people were arrested.

The suspects have been identified as Devonta Sutton, Makaylah Dixon, Johnny Scott III, and Dontaja Williams. Sutton faces multiple charges including breaking and entering. The other three suspects face a felony conspiracy charge.

Dontaja Williams
Johnny Scott III
Makaylah Dixon
Devonta Sutton

 

As a result of the investigation, Police also recovered as stolen gun and wallet.

 

 

