Pitt Community College to offer free construction class

By Published:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Pitt Community College will be offering a free construction class in the coming weeks.

The ‘On-The-Job Training Program’ will focus on different skills needed to work and perform in the highway construction industry.

Pitt Community Colleges Department of Transitional Studies will be partnering up with the North Carolina Department of Transportation on teaching this class.

“At the end of the class, students who have taken the training, and have been successful will have the opportunity to interview with various construction companies,” said Director of Transitional Studies at Pitt Community College, Laurie Weston.

There is an information session tonight at 6 PM in room 143 of the Leslie Building at Pitt Community College.

