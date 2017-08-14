Oakwood School in Greenville ranks among top private schools in state

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Oakwood School in Greenville has ranked among the top private schools in the state, ranking 13th for best private k-12 school and 19th for best private high school.

Those numbers come from niche.com, a website that ranks schools based on information gathered from feedback from students and parents.

“An indication of the value of the Oakwood School’s education; it talks about things like community service, diversity, about academics, sports,” said Jennifer Smith, upper school coordinator at Oakwood. “So all the aspects you’d like to see talked about in a school setting, we were rated on and shown to do a really good job.”

Other schools in the east that ranked include “Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston and the Epiphany School of Global Studies in New Bern.

