Make it Monday: DIY safe Solar Eclipse viewer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re just one week away from the first Total Solar Eclipse in 99 years.

In order to view it, you’ll need to wear special glasses or use special viewers to protect your eyes.

“The sun is basically a big bright ball of light. So if you look at it with your eyes you can do permanent damage to them so you don’t want to look directly at the sun,” said First Alert Meteorologist Pierce Legeion.

With the help of Pierce Legeion, we’re showing you how to make your own safe solar viewer.

“It’s very cheap,” said Legeion. “You can do this easily for $5 with all the materials and it’s a fun educational thing to do with your family.”

Here’s what you need:

– cardboard

– binder clips

– tape

– white paper

– reading glasses of +1 or +1.25

Watch the above video for a step-by-step tutorial for how to make your own safe solar viewer.