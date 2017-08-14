Lenoir Co. Sheriff seeks person of interest in armed sweepstakes robbery

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff is looking for a person of interest in an August 2nd armed robbery of the Bonus Spins Internet Cafe.

It’s located on Highway 258 N.

Major Ryan Dawson said Christopher Donnel Brinson has outstanding warrants and is wanted by the sheriff’s office. He is from Goldsboro and wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On August 7th, detectives arrested Raymond Barnes of Wilson, charging him with conspire to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and accessory after the fact.

Barnes was arrested by Wilson Police and the US Marshal’s Service, and placed under a $50,000 bond.