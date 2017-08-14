Grifton water rates return to normal

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Good news for Grifton small business owners your water rates will soon be back to normal.

Earlier this month 9 On Your Side took you inside small businesses that were considering leaving or had already turned off their water due to an increase in water rates.

For Rhonda Gray her auto value store saw a major water bill increase.

It went from $62.86 to $102.36.

After a meeting with commissioners, town leaders say businesses should see a familiar low bill in the next cycle.

Gray says she is excited to see her town work together.

“I appreciate it a lot, like i said we are a small town we need to all work together to try to help everybody . We want to see this town come back and thrive like it did before,” said Gray.

Town manager Joseph Johnson says they had a rate study done by the NC rural water association.

the study will go before the board in September when a new suggestion for water rates will be given.