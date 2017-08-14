Greenville City Council fills District 1 seat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In a vote on Monday, Greenville City Council appointed Shawan M. Barr to fill the vacant District 1 seat.

The seat was previously held by Mayor Kandie Smith who had to step down from the role in order to become mayor.

Barr said, “I’m excited for the opportunities to take a seat that is well established by a group of people that I see as mentors.”

Barr was appointed by city council with a vote of three to two.

“Well I do community service work, I work with the public,” said Barr. “I’ve worked with the public for 8 years, with stake-holders and partnerships, so I felt this was an opportunity to continue to serve the community at a higher level.”

Her time on council might be short as the appointment lasts until November. That’s when the election for the seat takes place.

Barr said she has goals for her time. She said she would like to, “Not just bridge the gaps but close up gaps as well as have the community and the city to realize that they are in partnership and that we’re working together for a common goal.”

Barr moved to Greenville in 1986 and has lived in the east ever since.

“I was raised on Chestnut Street, so I’ve lived here for a long time,”

Councilwoman Rose Glover nominated Barr. She read a statement on how the Civil Rights Act of 1968 calls for majority-minority districts to have fair representation.

When speaking of Barr’s credentials Glover said, “She is in the community every day with her work. She does surveying in the community and underserved communities every year to see what they need for the next year.”

In what has been a rather emotional few days for the country in response to the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, Barr is making a plea for togetherness.

“Unity, I want to see unity between the City of Greenville, police department, and West Greenville and district one as a whole. So, I’m looking forward to uniting.”