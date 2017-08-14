First Alert Forecast: Stormy first half of the week

SUMMARY: A stalled front will keep the showers and storms around for the next few days

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or a storm. Temperatures are really warm and muggy. There are some areas of patchy fog, especially around the highway 70 corridor.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun. Shower and storms are likely during the afternoon and first half of the evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the 80s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly cloudy with a few passing showers or a storm. Temperatures stay warm and humid, in the mid to upper 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Showers and storm likely into Tuesday and Wednesday then rain chances back off for the latter half of the week. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Gert along with another disturbance are out in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

