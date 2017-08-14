First Alert Forecast: Stormy first half of the week

SUMMARY: A stalled front will keep the showers and storms around for the next few days

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or a storm. Temperatures are really warm and muggy. There are some areas of patchy fog, especially around the highway 70 corridor.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun. Shower and storms are likely during the afternoon and first half of the evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the 80s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly cloudy with a few passing showers or a storm. Temperatures stay warm and humid, in the mid to upper 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Showers and storm likely into Tuesday and Wednesday then rain chances back off for the latter half of the week. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Gert along with another disturbance are out in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
76° F
precip:
20%
8am
Mon
76° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
10am
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
76° F
precip:
30%
4am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
78° F
precip:
50%
10am
Tue
80° F
precip:
50%
11am
Tue
82° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
80%
3pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
77° F
precip:
40%
1am
Wed
76° F
precip:
40%
2am
Wed
76° F
precip:
40%
3am
Wed
75° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
75° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
75° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
75° F
precip:
10%
