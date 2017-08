CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina church had to evacuate after an electrical fire broke out before a Sunday service.

WBTV reports that the electrical fire happened around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning at the Park Expo and Conference Center. No injuries were reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said that while crews battled the blaze, the building had to be evacuated.

The building houses The Park Church.