ECU English professor Tom Douglass passes away

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University English professor Thomas Douglass died Friday, according to a Facebook post from the university’s English department.

Douglass was an associate professor of English at East Carolina University, where he organized the Contemporary Writers Series and the Veterans Writers Project.

He taught American and British literature and writing.

According to his obituary, Douglass “enjoyed baseball, old movies, and music of all kinds.”

His obituary states memorial donations can be made online or by mail to the Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710.