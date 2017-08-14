Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A driver was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision with a prison transport vehicle on Dickinson Avenue near Arlington Boulevard Monday morning, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. when the driver of a car traveling south on Dickinson swerved to avoid a stopped car and collided into the prison transport vehicle, troopers said.

The driver who swerved into the vehicle has life-threatening injuries. Six inmates and the driver of the prison transport van were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the stopped car was not hurt.

