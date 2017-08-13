Tie Breakers hosts fundraiser for North State All-Stars

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Sunday night, Tie Breakers Sports Bar and Grill held a fundraiser for the Greenville North State 12 year old All-Star team who is competing in the Little League World Series next week.

An extended stay in Williamsport, with the costs of hotels and food can take a financial strain on the families of the players. Tie Breakers is trying to help out by donating 10-percent of all food sales from the 5-8 p.m. every day this week. They will also be donating 10-percent of food sales while the team is playing on TV while in Williamsport, if you eat at the restaurant.

The parents of the North Carolina state champs are overwhelmed by the support the community has shown for their kids.

“I have been absolutely blown away by the shear number of people, not only from Greenville, but the surrounding areas that have come to support these guys, these coaches and of course our families,” said Wagner Grubbs, North State team mom. “It’s been an unbelievable ride and we’ve had a lot of people behind us, supporting the whole way.”

It was a no-brainer for Tie Breakers to help support the team because they love supporting the local community.

“I think it’s important to try and help give back to the people that give to you all year long,” said Tie Breakers owner, Brayom Anderson.

“The turnout has been great, the support has been great. Speaking for us here at Tie Breakers, we’ve been packed every game they’ve played on TV and even the ones that were streamed on ESPN three.”

If you would like to donate, checks can be made payable to “GLL” or “Greenville Little Leagues” (must have the “s” at the end of leagues). Write “North State 12 AllStars” in the memo line. Checks can be dropped off at GameTime Gear on East Arlington Blvd. before 5 p.m. on Monday. Or you can drop off the checks to any parent of one of players.