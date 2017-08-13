Pirates continue to practice after first scrimmage

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A day after conducting its initial scrimmage of fall camp, East Carolina returned to Hight Field at the Cliff Moore Practice Complex Sunday afternoon for a 75-minute workout in helmets and shorts.

“I was satisfied with our effort today following a physical scrimmage,” second-year head coach Scottie Montgomery said. “We came back today and cleaned up some things on the defensive side of the ball, such as alignment and communication, that I didn’t see yesterday until watching film. On offense we talked about a lot of the details, especially taking care of the football. But overall after watching tape, I think we are in a good place as a team.”

Following breakfast, the Pirates had a green-screen taping session and marketing photo shoot before meetings, which included film evaluation of Saturday’s contest. Prior to lunch, the team conducted a lifting session with the strength staff before returning for treatments and another round of individual meetings.

The Pirates opened with their customary flex period and then rolled into 11 minutes of special teams work. Eleven minutes of individual drills followed with the offensive and defensive lines conducting a series of drills consisting of gap/lane assignments, pass/rush blocking, blitz and run game assignments. The skill positions focused on drops, run game alignments/footwork, routes vs. air against the secondary, ball security, technique and assignment drills.

Forty-five minutes of teamwork, which included a 24 minutes of first-and-10 situations, preceded a conditioning session to close out ECU’s 10th workout of fall camp. The Pirates will take Monday off before returning to practice Tuesday morning.

Single-game, three-game mini packs and season tickets for all ECU homes games are still available to Pirate Nation and can be purchased by calling the ECU Athletic Ticket Office at 252-737-4500, through the Online Ticket Center (http://bit.ly/1Qad0dc), or by visiting the ECU Athletics Ticket Office. For all the latest ticket information, follow the ECU Ticket Office on Twitter (@ecuathletictix).

Up Next:

Tuesday’s Practice Time: 10:15 a.m. – 12 noon (ET)

Meet The Pirates: Aug. 26 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium (5-7 p.m.)

Season Opener: Sept. 2 vs. James Madison in Greenville (6 p.m.)