Pet Food Pantry of ENC providing pet food to those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday, the Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina held its monthly event, distributing pet food to those in need.

The Pet Food Pantry says it feeds over 450 pets every month.

People must apply and show proof of income and spayed/neutered to receive the pet food.

If your pet is not spade neutered, the Pet Food Pantry will provide people with a voucher to go get it done before they can receive pet food.

Anyone can donate.

“We rely completely on donations” Kristen Below said. “We go through seven to nine thousand pounds of pet food in this community every month, so what you see here comes in and goes back out just as quickly, so we could really use help with donations.”

They say the number one thing needed is dry dog and cat food.

“Otherwise, people are faced with having to give their pet up and we are a retention program, so it is much easier to help with a bag of food and keep that pet in its happy home than have the owners have to give those pets up,” Below said. “Our shelters are full, so its kind of a proactive approach to rescue.”

The food pantry is held every second Sunday of the month.