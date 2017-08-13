First Alert Forecast: More storms with heavy downpours on the way

SUMMARY: A cold front stalls over the area for the next several days.

TODAY: Clouds and some peeks of sun with showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 70’s.

MONDAY Clouds and some peeks of sun with showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Showers and storms stick around for the first part of the work week then gradually back off by mid week. Highs stay in the 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Eight will likely strengthen into a tropical storm over the next day or two but is forecast to stay well away from the North Carolina coast. Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
77° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
78° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
78° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sun
80° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
70%
7pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
60%
11pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
50%
12am
Mon
75° F
precip:
50%
1am
Mon
75° F
precip:
70%
2am
Mon
74° F
precip:
50%
3am
Mon
74° F
precip:
40%
4am
Mon
74° F
precip:
30%
5am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
6am
Mon
74° F
precip:
30%
7am
Mon
74° F
precip:
40%
8am
Mon
75° F
precip:
50%
9am
Mon
76° F
precip:
60%
10am
Mon
77° F
precip:
60%
11am
Mon
79° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
77° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
77° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
76° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
76° F
precip:
40%
4am
Tue
76° F
precip:
40%
5am
Tue
75° F
precip:
40%
