First Alert Forecast: More storms with heavy downpours on the way

SUMMARY: A cold front stalls over the area for the next several days.

TODAY: Clouds and some peeks of sun with showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 70’s.

MONDAY Clouds and some peeks of sun with showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Showers and storms stick around for the first part of the work week then gradually back off by mid week. Highs stay in the 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Eight will likely strengthen into a tropical storm over the next day or two but is forecast to stay well away from the North Carolina coast. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 77 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 30% 81 ° F precip: 50% 83 ° F precip: 60% 83 ° F precip: 60% 84 ° F precip: 70% 83 ° F precip: 80% 81 ° F precip: 70% 81 ° F precip: 70% 80 ° F precip: 70% 78 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 60% 75 ° F precip: 50% 75 ° F precip: 50% 75 ° F precip: 70% 74 ° F precip: 50% 74 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 30% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 30% 74 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 60% 79 ° F precip: 60% 80 ° F precip: 60% 83 ° F precip: 50% 83 ° F precip: 40% 84 ° F precip: 60% 85 ° F precip: 70% 84 ° F precip: 60% 84 ° F precip: 40% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 40% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast