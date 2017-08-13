Dog days of the pool

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- All kinds of puppies made their way to the Greenville Community Pool today.

The City of Greenville held its annual Doggie Pool Party on the last day of the year that the pool is open.

A five dollar entry fee would get you into the pool. All of the entry fees went towards the Friends of Greenville Off-Leash Dog Park.

“Every year we get about the same number of dogs. We’ve had any where from fifteen to one hundred dogs,” said Recreation Manager, Kathleen Shank, “the turn out has been great today and the weather has held off.”

Different organizations also came out to support and participate in the doggie fun today as well. Pitt County Animal Shelter and Southeast German Shepard Rescue were a few of these organizations that joined in on the fun.