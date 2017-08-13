Carteret Co. holding a candle light vigil in the wake of Chalottesville violence

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Democratic Party is planning a candle light vigil Sunday night to speak out against the violence seen in Charlottesville, Virginia during alt-right protests Saturday.

Organizers say it is their way to join a nationwide movement in uniting against hate and racism.

The rally is taking place Sunday night at the Katherine Davis Park on Arendell St. in Morehead City at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a candle and something to light it with, or a flashlight.

Organizers say this is a peaceful event, and everyone is encouraged to attend.