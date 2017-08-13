Businesses in North Carolina city report counterfeit money

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say several businesses in a North Carolina city along Interstate 95 have reported receiving counterfeit money that was made to be a movie prop.

Roanoke Rapids Deputy Chief Andy Jackson said several businesses have contacted police, but it’s not clear if the cases are linked. He told The Daily Herald that the prop money can be purchased online. It typically says “For Motion Picture Use Only” in large letters.

He said it’s not unusual to see fake money because the city is along the interstate.

Two people face counterfeit money charges after a business told authorities last week about a counterfeit $10 bill.

Detectives found more fake money in the suspects’ vehicle.