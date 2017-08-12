Vigil forms outside Yuppy Puppy for five-month-old English Bulldog

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A vigil was held Saturday morning for a five-month-old English Bulldog his owners say was gone too soon.

Several people gathered outside Yuppy Puppy on Fire Tower Road to remember Bruno, the puppy who died after receiving a bath there on Monday. 9 On Your Side has been covering the story all week.

Several members of the community who heard about the incident came out to support the family.

“We are gathering here to show that he hasn’t been forgotten and it was just too soon, and he didn’t go like a normal dog,” one of his owners Abby Godfredson said. “He went an awful way.”

“We want to bring awareness to all pet owners, make sure you look into the business that you are taking your pets and be aware of things that they do, make sure you read up on reviews and ask around about businesses before you just make the decision to take them there,” Dustin Wester added.

The family says they want to get answers about what happened, and they would like a formal apology from the business.

They are awaiting the results of the necropsy report to determine Bruno’s cause of death.

Yuppy Puppy’s normal business hours are listed at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays. However, the door was locked and no one appeared to be inside during the time of the vigil which lasted from around 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s