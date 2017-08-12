Vigil forms outside Yuppy Puppy for five-month-old English Bulldog

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A vigil was held Saturday morning for a five-month-old English Bulldog his owners say was gone too soon.

Several people gathered outside Yuppy Puppy on Fire Tower Road to remember Bruno, the puppy who died after receiving a bath there on Monday. 9 On Your Side has been covering the story all week.

Several members of the community who heard about the incident came out to support the family.

“We are gathering here to show that he hasn’t been forgotten and it was just too soon, and he didn’t go like a normal dog,” one of his owners Abby Godfredson said. “He went an awful way.”

“We want to bring awareness to all pet owners, make sure you look into the business that you are taking your pets and be aware of things that they do, make sure you read up on reviews and ask around about businesses before you just make the decision to take them there,” Dustin Wester added.

The family says they want to get answers about what happened, and they would like a formal apology from the business.

They are awaiting the results of the necropsy report to determine Bruno’s cause of death.

Yuppy Puppy’s normal business hours are listed at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays. However, the door was locked and no one appeared to be inside during the time of the vigil which lasted from around 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.