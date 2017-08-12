Over the counter give-away

NEW BERN N.C.(WNCT)- The New Bern community came together today for a unique give-away of medicine.

Over $120,000.00 worth of over the counter drugs were given away to anyone who walked in the doors of the Stanley White Rec Center.

The non-profit organization, NC MedAssist, works to provide over the counter drugs for people for people whose insurance it does not cover. Medicine like Advil, Clairton D and other types of medicine commonly on the shelves.

New Bern Alderman, Victor Taylor said this more than just helping people that are sick.

“They got to make a decision, whether to pay this bill or pay this. And when somebody is going to allow them to be able to do both of them, they’re very grateful for this,” said Taylor.

For more information on events like this or how NC MedAssist can help you visit Medassist.org or click here.