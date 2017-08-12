Over the counter give-away

By Published:

NEW BERN N.C.(WNCT)- The New Bern community came together today for a unique give-away of medicine.

Over $120,000.00 worth of over the counter drugs were given away to anyone who walked in the doors of the Stanley White Rec Center.

The non-profit organization, NC MedAssist, works to provide over the counter drugs for people for people whose insurance it does not cover. Medicine like Advil, Clairton D and other types of medicine commonly on the shelves.

New Bern Alderman, Victor Taylor said this more than just helping people that are sick.

“They got to make a decision, whether to pay this bill or pay this. And when somebody is going to allow them to be able to do both of them, they’re very grateful for this,” said Taylor.

For more information on events like this or how NC MedAssist can help you visit Medassist.org or click here.

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s