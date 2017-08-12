North Carolina arrives in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WNCT) – On Tuesday the 12 year old North State All-Star team became the first US team to punch a ticket to the 2017 Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

On Saturday morning the team gathered at Elm Street Park in Greenville to hop on a bus and make the trip north. The team left Greenville around 8 a.m. and arrived in Williamsport around 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

The North State’s run to a Little League World Series title will begin when they face South Dakota on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. If the North Carolina squad were to win the World Series they will spend 15-days away from home. That can take a financial toll on the players families spending two weeks in a hotel and paying for food.

The team is currently collecting donations from the community to help relive some of the financial burden. Checks can be made payable to “GLL” and the memo line must say “North State 12s” checks can be dropped off at Elm Street Park or to any parents of the teams players. Some local restaurants are also donating portions of proceeds to the teams, including Tie Breakers in Greenville.

