Man pleads guilty to murder in Onslow Co. cold case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man arrested in connection to nearly four decade old cold case has now pled guilty to second degree murder.

Authorities say Roger Pollard killed Karen Johnson in Jacksonville on April 19, 1979. Authorities say Pollard beat and strangled Johnson to death while her husband was deployed overseas. He was in the same Marine Unit as her husband.

Pollard was arrested back in May 2016 for the murder.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee said, “This was a very difficult and challenging case to say the least that has taken many months of hard work by the District Attorney’s Office, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the United States Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory.  This case is over 38 years old and obviously there have been challenges in investigating and prosecuting this case.”

Sentencing for Pollard will take place on August 25.

