2 troopers dead as helicopter crashes about 7 miles from Charlottesville, Va.

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Sate Police have identified the two troopers killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

VSP says the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. The crash happened in a wooden area near a home on Old Farm Road.

The two troopers have been identified as 48-year-old Jay Cullen and 40-year-old Berke M.M. Bates. They both died at the scene.

The crew was in the area assisting public safety resources with the ongoing situation in Charlottesville.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. There is no indication of foul play being a factor in the crash.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in Albemarle County.

The crash occurred on Old Farm Road, which is about seven miles from Charlottesville, where earlier Saturday one person died and several were injuredwhen a car plowed through a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally.

The Virginia State Police said that two people died in the crash. Images from the scene showed part of an aircraft in a tree.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. The crash happened in woods near a home on Old Farm Road. No one on the ground was hurt.

An investigation will begin soon.

— WRIC and WAVY contributed to this report