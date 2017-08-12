2 troopers dead as helicopter crashes about 7 miles from Charlottesville, Va.

CBS North Carolina Published: Updated:

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Sate Police have identified the two troopers killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

VSP says the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. The crash happened in a wooden area near a home on Old Farm Road.

The two troopers have been identified as 48-year-old Jay Cullen and 40-year-old Berke M.M. Bates. They both died at the scene.

The crew was in the area assisting public safety resources with the ongoing situation in Charlottesville.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. There is no indication of foul play being a factor in the crash.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in Albemarle County.

The crash occurred on Old Farm Road, which is about seven miles from Charlottesville, where earlier Saturday one person died and several were injuredwhen a car plowed through a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally.

The Virginia State Police said that two people died in the crash.  Images from the scene showed part of an aircraft in a tree.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. The crash happened in woods near a home on Old Farm Road. No one on the ground was hurt.

An investigation will begin soon.

— WRIC and WAVY contributed to this report

The Daily Progress 

@DailyProgress

A state police helicopter crashed near Birdwood Golf Course, witnesses say. http://www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/state-police-helicopter-crashes-near-birdwood-golf-course-witnesses-say/article_d5d1b2a4-7fa2-11e7-8481-c31df74aca4c.html 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “2 troopers dead as helicopter crashes about 7 miles from Charlottesville, Va.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s