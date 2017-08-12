2 dead as helicopter crashes about 7 miles from Charlottesville, Va.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WNCN) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in Albemarle County.

The crash occurred on Old Farm Road, which is about seven miles from Charlottesville, where earlier Saturday one person died and several were injuredwhen a car plowed through a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally.

The Virginia State Police said that two people died in the crash. Images from the scene showed part of an aircraft in a tree.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. The crash happened in woods near a home on Old Farm Road. No one on the ground was hurt.

An investigation will begin soon.

— WRIC and WAVY contributed to this report