Greenville Police Department host 10th annual shop with a cop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was a very exciting Saturday morning for about 30 kids, as they got to stuff shopping carts with with Greenville’s Police Department.

The 10th annual shop with a cop event was sponsored by the Greenville Noon Rotary.

Each kid was paired up with a rotarian or cop to shop for school clothes.

More than 4,000 dollars was raised and divided equally among the kids.

Children were provided with shoes, socks, under garments, shorts, pants, tops and jackets.

J.C. Penneys also provided kids with books bags for the upcoming year.

The goal of the event is to provide children with a fully funded back to school shopping spree.

