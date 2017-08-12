GPD investigating armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon armed robbery. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the US Cellular store on S. Memorial Dr.

Police say a man armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded cash. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were five people inside the store at the time of the robbery, but luckily no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a male with medium complexion and approximately 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777