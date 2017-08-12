First Alert Tropical Update: Monitoring a potential system in the Atlantic

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  A healthy cluster of storms in the western Atlantic may organize into a tropical system over the next several days. Click the video to learn more.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

11am
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
80%
7pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sun
76° F
precip:
30%
1am
Sun
76° F
precip:
30%
2am
Sun
76° F
precip:
40%
3am
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sun
76° F
precip:
40%
5am
Sun
76° F
precip:
50%
6am
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sun
75° F
precip:
50%
8am
Sun
76° F
precip:
60%
9am
Sun
77° F
precip:
60%
10am
Sun
78° F
precip:
60%
11am
Sun
80° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
70%
2pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
100%
6pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
90%
7pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
80%
8pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
40%
12am
Mon
74° F
precip:
60%
1am
Mon
74° F
precip:
60%
2am
Mon
74° F
precip:
60%
3am
Mon
74° F
precip:
60%
4am
Mon
73° F
precip:
40%
5am
Mon
73° F
precip:
50%
6am
Mon
72° F
precip:
50%
7am
Mon
72° F
precip:
30%
8am
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
75° F
precip:
50%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

