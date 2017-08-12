First Alert Forecast: Storms in the forecast through the weekend

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A cold front will approach and stall over the area this weekend.

TODAY: Clouds and a few peeks of sun with showers and storms becoming more numerous through the day. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 70’s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of clouds with more rounds of showers and storms. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Rain stays in the forecast through Tuesday as a cold front stays stalled over the area until then. Rain chances back off for the middle and end of the week as the front stalls just to our south.

TROPICS:  An area of thunderstorms in the open Atlantic may develop into a tropical system. However, a series of incoming cold fronts should keep the system offshore. Click here for your tropical update.

 

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sat
78° F
precip:
50%
10am
Sat
77° F
precip:
70%
11am
Sat
79° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
70%
1pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
70%
2pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
80%
6pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
70%
7pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
50%
12am
Sun
76° F
precip:
50%
1am
Sun
76° F
precip:
50%
2am
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sun
76° F
precip:
40%
5am
Sun
75° F
precip:
40%
6am
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
8am
Sun
76° F
precip:
50%
9am
Sun
77° F
precip:
60%
10am
Sun
77° F
precip:
60%
11am
Sun
80° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
70%
1pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
70%
2pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
100%
5pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
100%
6pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
90%
7pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
60%
8pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
60%
11pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
60%
12am
Mon
74° F
precip:
60%
1am
Mon
74° F
precip:
60%
2am
Mon
74° F
precip:
60%
3am
Mon
74° F
precip:
60%
4am
Mon
73° F
precip:
60%
5am
Mon
73° F
precip:
50%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.