First Alert Forecast: Storms in the forecast through the weekend

SUMMARY: A cold front will approach and stall over the area this weekend.

TODAY: Clouds and a few peeks of sun with showers and storms becoming more numerous through the day. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 70’s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of clouds with more rounds of showers and storms. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Rain stays in the forecast through Tuesday as a cold front stays stalled over the area until then. Rain chances back off for the middle and end of the week as the front stalls just to our south.

TROPICS: An area of thunderstorms in the open Atlantic may develop into a tropical system. However, a series of incoming cold fronts should keep the system offshore. Click here for your tropical update.

