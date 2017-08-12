ECU student passes away in Forsyth County car accdient

By Published:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – An East Carolina University student is dead following a single car accident Thursday night in Forysth County near High Point.

The NC Highway Patrol confirmed the accident.

According to family members, 22-year-old Joe Albany Jr. was the passenger in the car. He died from his injuries.

Family members describe him as “a hard worker who never met a stranger and was always willing to help others.”

Albany was studying Electrical Engineering at ECU. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point.

Family members say they plan to set a scholarship up in his name.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s