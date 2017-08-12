ECU student passes away in Forsyth County car accdient

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – An East Carolina University student is dead following a single car accident Thursday night in Forysth County near High Point.

The NC Highway Patrol confirmed the accident.

According to family members, 22-year-old Joe Albany Jr. was the passenger in the car. He died from his injuries.

Family members describe him as “a hard worker who never met a stranger and was always willing to help others.”

Albany was studying Electrical Engineering at ECU. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point.

Family members say they plan to set a scholarship up in his name.