Defense shines in Pirates first scrimmage

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A physical defensive unit tallied eight tackles for lost yardage and forced six turnovers, while the first and second offensive units combined for three scores (two pass, one rush) during East Carolina’s first intra-squad scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday morning at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The controlled scrimmage, which was played under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-80’s, consisted of 84 plays that included all three levels of the program’s positional charts.

“It was good to get out into the stadium this morning,” second-year head coach Scottie Montgomery said. “You could see from the beginning that the defense’s length, speed and size up front really helps us in the run game. The way they are running after the football, I think Coach (Kenwick) Thompson and his staff have done good job of coaching them. There is just a lot of infused talent on that side of the ball. I thought Korrin (Wiggins) did a good job in the backend. Up front, all of those guys did very well and Jordan Williams has command of the defense. They looked like a unit that has been practicing four to five weeks and they are definitely ahead of where the offense is in totality.”

“I thought the offense did some good things, but the one thing they can’t do is turn the ball over. But as I looked at the numbers of the guys that turned it over, they are our younger guys who put the ball on the ground. I thought there were some great drives by both offensive units with Gardner (Minshew) and Thomas (Sirk). There was some good running by Derrell Scott down the sideline and I thought he got into space as good as anybody today. When we got down into the redzone, I liked seeing Tyshon (Dye) punching it in for the score.”

Dye, who rushed for 21 yards on seven carries, scored the first touchdown running it up the middle from two yards out. With the ball sitting on the 14-yard line, Minshew fed Dye on four-straight rushes where he picked up runs of seven, three and two yards before crossing the goal line.

Minshew completed 11-of-17 passes for 181 yards, including a 10-yard scoring strike to Mydreon Vines, who led all receivers with 10 grabs for 123 yards. Sirk was equally impressive, hitting on nine-of-14 throws for 118 yards and a score, which was an 18-yarder to Terrell Green in the corner of the endzone.

Williams tallied a team-high seven tackles, while Kiante Anderson, Bruce Bivens and Wiggins each added six. Anderson (-14 yards) and Ja-Quane Nelson (-17 yards) each registered a pair of sacks. The duo of Williams (two yards) and Da’Andre Beverly (27 yards) picked off passes, while the defense forced five fumbles – taking away four.

Scott (seven carries) led all rushers with 58 yards and caught one pass for 32 yards, while Nate Harvey added 29 on six attempts. Joining Vines with multiple receptions on the day were Green (3 for 28), Jayden Borders (3 for 32), Hussein Howe (2 for 50), Tahj Deans (2 for 41) and Jonathan Jeffries (2 for 11).

Following film evaluation of the scrimmage Saturday afternoon, East Carolina will return to Hight Field inside the Cliff Moore Practice Complex Sunday at 4:50 p.m. for its 10th workout of the fall.

Camp Notes:

DT Demage Bailey, DB Travon Simmons, WR Davon Grayson and WR Jimmy Williams did not participate in ECU's first scrimmage because of injuries, while DE Gaelin Elmore and DB Tim Irvin were limited in action for precautionary reasons after getting nicked early in the contest

FALL No. 1 SCRIMMAGE STATISTICS

RUSHING: Derrell Scott (7-58), Nate Harvey (6-29), Tyshon Dye (7-21, 1 TD), Hussein Howe (8-20), Trace Christian (9-16), Terrell Green (1-10), Quay Johnson (1-4), Deondre Farrier (1-<-6>), Reid Herring (1-<-7>), Kingsley Ifedi (1-<-10>), Gardner Minshew (3-<-12>). Totals –– 45-123 (2.7 ypr).

PASSING: Gardner Minshew (17-11-0, 181 yards, 1 TD), Thomas Sirk (14-9-1, 118 yards, 1 TD), Reid Herring (4-3-1, 33 yards), Kingsley Ifedi (4-2-0, 14 yards). Totals –– 39-25-2, 346 yards, 2 TD (64.1%).

RECEIVING: Mydreon Vines (10-123, 1 TD), Terrell Green (3-28, 1 TD), Jayden Borders (3-28), Hussein Howe (2-50), Tahj Deans (2-41), *Jonathan Jeffries (2-11), Derrell Scott (1-32), Deondre Farrier (1-24), Kenyon Taylor (1-9). Totals –– 25-346, 2 TD

TACKLES: Jordan Williams 7 (1 TFL/-1 yard, INT/2 yards), Kiante Anderson 6 (2 sacks/-14 yards, 2 TFLs/-14 yards, QBH), Bruce Bivens 6 (TFL/-2 yards, FF, FR), Korrin Wiggins 6 (FF), Travis Phillips 5, Ray Tillman 5, *Da’Andre Beverly 4 (INT/27 yards), Chris Love 4, Alex Turner 4, Tony Baird 3, Cannon Gibbs 3, Shaun James 3 (TFL/-6 yards, FR/8 yards), Raequan Purvis 3, Randall Anderson 2, Bobby Fulp 2, Brandon Henderson 2, Tim Irvin 2, Ja-Quane Nelson 2 (2 sacks/-17 yards, 2 TFLs/-17 yards), Jalen Price 2 (QBH), Davondre Robinson 2, Xavier Smith 2, Devon Sutton 2 (2 FRs/7 yards), Bennett Boateng 1, Joe Carter 1, Kendall Futrell 1, Delvontae Harris 1 (PBU), Marcus Holton Jr. 1 (FR/1 yard), Mike Myers 1, Aaron Ramseur 1 (TFL/-3 yards), Austin Teague 1.

TOTAL OFFENSE/TOTAL DEFENSE: 84-469 (5.6 ypp)

FUMBLES/LOST: 5/4

INTERCEPTIONS: 2 (Jordan Williams, *Da’Andre Beverly)

PENALTIES: 7 (6/OFFENSE – 3 false start, 2 holding, 1 ineligible receiver; 1/DEFENSE – 1 pass interference)

QUARTERBACK FIRST DOWN/SCORING CHART

Gardner Minshew – 10 first downs/2 TD

Thomas Sirk – 10 first downs/1 TD

Reid Herring – 2 first downs

Kingsley Ifedi – 2 first downs

SCORING:

Tyshon Dye 2-yard run

Terrell Green 18-yard pass from Thomas Sirk

Mydreon Vines 10-yard pass from Gardner Minshew

*denotes recent walk-ons