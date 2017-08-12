Carr Family holds domestic violence awareness event in honor of Greenville quadruple murder victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Today was not only about remembering the four lives that were lost, but also spreading awareness about domestic violence and breaking the silence.

“He keeps having an inner voice saying he has to do something like, as if Bryana was saying something like, Daddy, you have to do something,” said Karima and Tracy Carr. “You can’t just let it go and not say anything.”

The Carr’s did just that, they did something – they held an event spreading domestic violence awareness a year after they lost their daughter.

“Be wise. This is why we came up with the logo B.R.A.C.E.,” Karima said. “Being responsible, accountable, confident, empowered.”

The community of Greenville stood right there beside them.

“Domestic abuse covers so much. It covers physical, sexual, verbal, non-verbal,” Vernita Council-Howard, domestic violence survivor said. “Psychological, emotional, financial…so you know somebody, somewhere needs to be educated on it.”

This event spread the importance of having a voice in these situations.

“What goes on in the house, stays in the house but if you’re being abused. It shouldn’t stay in the home,” Council-Howard said. “You should seek help and if you don’t seek help. So the child or whoever else sees it should seek help for you.”

Mayor Kandie Smith was also in attendance and spoke at the beginning of the event.

“I don’t care if they say you’re snitching or you’re this and you’re that,” said Smith. “You’re trying to save a life …that’s what it’s all about.”

A major theme throughout the event was educating children early on about domestic violence.

“Always seek help. Find somebody that you can, that you trust,” said Council-Howard.

The Family Center from Greenville was also at the event, giving advice on how to approach children in these types of situations.

“So the biggest thing is getting on their level, drawing, coloring, art, video games, a lot of boys like to play with monster trucks and zombies,” said Kendrick Burden. “After a few times of doing that, then they’ll say this guy is cool, I might tell him something here.”

Most importantly, shattering the silence will go a long way.

“Being confident in who you are and taking it into adulthood,” says Carr. “Be successful, be positive. Do great things. And don’t take domestic violence lightly.

This is just the first step for the Carr Family as they hope to spread the message and awareness of domestic violence throughout the community.