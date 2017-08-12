Build a bat house

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) If your Saturday sucked, then you should have been at River Park North today building bat houses.

Thirteen children showed up today along with their parents to the Walter Stasavich Science and Nature Center today to learn how to build a wooden bat house.

Each family had the opportunity to work together and build a small home for theses nocturnal creatures. The house has three slats and a hole on the bottom for the bat to crawl into.

With it becoming harder for bats to find a safe habitat, these houses serve as protection for the bats.

Parks Coordinator of Greenville, Christopher Horrigan said, “Bats are an enormously important predator species here. They eat many insects and they can tell us a lot about what is going on.”

This class normally takes place once a year, but others like it can be found at Greenvillenc.gov or by clicking here.