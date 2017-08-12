16-year-old charged in string of “meet-up” robberies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police have arrested 16-year-old Isaiah David Harragin in connection to a string of robberies in Greenville.

According to police, Harragin used the app “LetGo” to pose as a potential buyer to lure a legitimate seller to a parking lot and subsequently rob them of their property. In some cases, the victims were held at gunpoint.

Police executed a search warrant at Harragin’s residence and found a $800 pair of stolen shoes, a stolen laptop and multiple cellphones.

Police say Harragin carried out these robberies on four separate occasions during July and August at BPL Plasma, Eastern Elementary School, the Waffle House and a Shell Gas Station.

Greenville Police say there are designated meet up spots to sell goods online that are under 24/7 monitoring. Those include the West Zone Substation, the East Zone Substation, and the South Zone Substation.

Harragin was jailed under a $266,000 secured bond. Additional charges could be forthcoming.