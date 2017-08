WILSON, N.C.(WNCT)- A bank robbery occurred at a BB&T bank in Wilson this morning.

It happened at 9:13 a.m. at 1604 S. Tarboro st.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25-years-old, with dreads, wearing a red shirt with a yellow logo.

He was possibly driving a 2000’s light grey chevy impala.

No one was injured.

Contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323, if you have any information.