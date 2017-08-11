New Bern PD sees recent increase in car break-ins

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — For several weeks, New Bern police have been dealing with complaints about door-to-door salesmen scams.

While police say they have cleared up those issues, officers are now asking you to be cautious of another issue.

It’s as simple as locking the door behind you after you park.

Cars are being targeted throughout New Bern, as more and more people are seeing items disappear when they return to their parking spot.

New Bern police department tells me it has become a big issue within the past few months. A group of people are traveling across the city breaking into unattended cars, from Oaks Road to West New Bern Rec Center to Derby Park.

“Whether it in car, on bicycle, on foot,” says Sergeant William Zerby of the New Bern Police Department. “…They may hit one neighborhood one night and two, three other nights, hit another neighborhood, so you know, it’s not “you’re safe in this location so you can leave your doors unlocked”…I keep that rule of thumb or tip anywhere you live.”

Sergeant Zarby says these break-ins have been happening more times than not and the simplest way to avoid it is to lock your vehicle’s doors.

They also suggested making sure your valuable items are not in plain sight such as purses, money, wallets or even guns. Zarby says to store them in your trunk or console so they are out of sight and out of mind.