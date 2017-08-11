N Carolina worker killed by falling slab of granite

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 21-year-old employee of a North Carolina custom counter shop died when a slab of granite fell on him.

State Department of Labor spokesman Jason Tyson tells local media outlets the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday at NCO Custom Marble & Granite in Raleigh.

The worker’s name has not yet been released.

Traci Hobcroft, a spokeswoman for the family-owned business, says the employee is related to the owners.

Tyson says the 11-year-old company has had no previous workplace safety violations.