“Meet the Pirates” postponed until Aug. 26

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to the forecast of heavy rain and the likelihood of lightning across eastern North Carolina, the East Carolina Department of Athletics has postponed its annual “Meet The Pirates” event scheduled for Saturday night at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The popular preseason fan fest has been rescheduled for August 26 – one week prior to ECU’s season-opener against James Madison – and will be conducted from 5-7 p.m. at its customary location on Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

After receiving complimentary posters and schedule cards, Pirate fans can obtain autographs from second-year head coach Scottie Montgomery and the 2017 team during the event before having an opportunity to support ECU’s volleyball squad via free admission to its 7 p.m. non-conference match against Rutgers at Minges Coliseum.

Football season tickets remain on sale starting at $175 each, in addition to 3-game mini-plan packages, which are available for as low as $105. Single game tickets can also be purchased for all seven home contests in 2017. For more information or to order tickets, visit  ECU’s Online Ticket Center or call the Athletics Ticket Office at (800) DIAL-ECU.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s