“Meet the Pirates” postponed until Aug. 26

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to the forecast of heavy rain and the likelihood of lightning across eastern North Carolina, the East Carolina Department of Athletics has postponed its annual “Meet The Pirates” event scheduled for Saturday night at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The popular preseason fan fest has been rescheduled for August 26 – one week prior to ECU’s season-opener against James Madison – and will be conducted from 5-7 p.m. at its customary location on Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

After receiving complimentary posters and schedule cards, Pirate fans can obtain autographs from second-year head coach Scottie Montgomery and the 2017 team during the event before having an opportunity to support ECU’s volleyball squad via free admission to its 7 p.m. non-conference match against Rutgers at Minges Coliseum.

Football season tickets remain on sale starting at $175 each, in addition to 3-game mini-plan packages, which are available for as low as $105. Single game tickets can also be purchased for all seven home contests in 2017. For more information or to order tickets, visit ECU’s Online Ticket Center or call the Athletics Ticket Office at (800) DIAL-ECU.