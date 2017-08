KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Kinston police have made an arrest in a Thursday morning shooting.

It happened on the 400 block of North Adkins st., before 8:30 a.m..

Police say Dedrick Dail shot at someone.

No one was injured.

Dail was arrested last night.

He’s in the Lenoir County jail with no bond, facing attempted murder charges.

He’s set to appear in court on Monday.