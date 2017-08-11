ECU offering classes for older generations

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, classes will be held to a different demographic through East Carolina University.

If you’re someone who is recently retired or looking for something enriching to do, the Lifelong Learning Program will begin offering classes this weekend on various topics throughout the year.

Saturday’s topic will cover the sunken ships of World War 2 off the coast of North Carolina.

These classes will not only help strengthen education of the older population, but help keep a hands on approach with the East’s Communities.

Coordinators of the program say they have gotten great feedback from those who have participated in year’s past.

“A lot of people you know you just think of just the traditional college students that go to a university,” said Andrew Ross, Coordinator of the Lifelong Learning Program. “Most people don’t know about all the avenues that are housed in a university, this being one of them.”

If you’re interested in attending, the Kick-off starts Saturday at 1:30 at South Central High School.

Coordinators also wanted me to let you know if you attend, there is no need to stress because these classes don’t have finals.