ECU offering classes for older generations

By Published:

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, classes will be held to a different demographic through East Carolina University.

If you’re someone who is recently retired or looking for something enriching to do, the Lifelong Learning Program will begin offering classes this weekend on various topics throughout the year.

Saturday’s topic will cover the sunken ships of World War 2 off the coast of North Carolina.

These classes will not only help strengthen education of the older population, but help keep a hands on approach with the East’s Communities.

Coordinators of the program say they have gotten great feedback from those who have participated in year’s past.

“A lot of people you know you just think of just the traditional college students that go to a university,” said Andrew Ross, Coordinator of the Lifelong Learning Program. “Most people don’t know about all the avenues that are housed in a university, this being one of them.”

If you’re interested in attending, the Kick-off starts Saturday at 1:30 at South Central High School.

Coordinators also wanted me to let you know if you attend, there is no need to stress because these classes don’t have finals.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s